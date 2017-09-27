Community radio station 103 The Eye given financial boost by Melton Aurora Rotary Club

Melton’s local radio station 103 The Eye has been donated much-needed funds from a charitable group.

A cheque for £500 was presented to managing director Christine Slomkowska and station manager Patrick McCracken from members of the Melton Aurora Rotary Club.

The non-profit making community radio station serves Melton and villages within the borough, including the Vale of Belvoir.

Kathryn Manderson, president of the Melton Aurora Rotary Club, said: “The channel, run completely by volunteers, unfailingly informs and entertains us. To increase their service out and about in our community the station is raising funds to buy a mobile broadcasting studio.”