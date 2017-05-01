Community champions receive their Melton Mayor’s Awards

Community champions from the Melton Borough were celebrated for the positive contributions they make to society at the annual Mayor’s Awards last week.

The awards ceremony was held at the Banqueting Suite at Melton’s Cattle Market on Wednesday and town mayor, Cllr David Wright, who presented awards, said he was delighted to see so many people acknowledged for what they do every day.

Cllr Wright said: “It gives me great pleasure to provide an opportunity to publicly say thank you to these individuals and groups who wouldn’t look for recognition for their selfless commitment to the community. They deserve to be celebrated.”

Award of Merit - Flight Lieutenant Dan McGlynn Officer Commanding 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC

Dan has given his time voluntarily to supporting the youth of the borough through the Air Cadets which runs two nights a week and at weekends. He is the only squadron commander in the area to be currently running two squadrons at once which demonstrates a huge amount of time and commitment. Dan works extremely hard to ensure the cadets access every activity they can, spending considerable time to help them fill out forms and organising activities for the squadron. Since he took charge of the squadron, numbers of cadets have doubled which is down to his hard work and enthusiasm. Dan is also a member of the south and East Midlands Wing First Aid Training Team who give training to cadets across Leicestershire, Rutland, Nottinghamshire, and Northamptonshire.

Award of Merit - Mr Robert Wilson, chairman of the Royal British Legion Melton Branch and Mrs Pat Wilson, president of the Keswick Ladies Club

The pair have given over 50 years of voluntary service between them to the local branch of the Royal British Legion and the women’s section. Both show selfless commitment to others in carrying out their voluntary work, supporting others without complaint in all weathers and in the face of adversity. Their work supports the elderly ex service people and their families.

Award of Merit - Brenda Cox, vice-chairman of the Royal Air Forces Association Melton Mowbray Branch

Brenda has given 50 years of voluntary service to the community. She is instrumental in the running and continued existence of the Melton RAFA branch and club. Brenda organises many different events for primarily the ex service personnel in the club which raises money either for the club or for the Wings Appeal. Her work with the Wings Appeal brings about more diverse forms of help such as welfare support and help to rehabilitate injured airmen.

Award of Merit - Melton Mowbray Drop In Club (Gloucester House)

Chairman, Doug Goss, and the committee members (retirees) provide a drop in club for over 55s which was started many decades ago. The club is supported entirely by voluntary help and provides friendship, companionship and support to alleviate loneliness.

Award of Merit - Gordon Spence, chairman of the Royal British Legion, Hose and Harby Branch

Gordon has been chairman of the RBL Hose and Harby Branch for 23 years, during which time he has given voluntary service. He organises many social events which are greatly enjoyed by those in the surrounding villages. Mr Spence has contributed to the creation and maintenance of the 6075 Squadron Memorial on Langar Lane as well as helping to maintain Harby Memorial floral displays. Gordon has supported the Poppy Appeal as a collector for a remarkable 50 years.

Melton Borough Award - Gates Garden Centre (Nigel Gates) Garden Centre business and restaurant

Gates is a family run business for over half a century which has grown from a garden centre into a restaurant, gifts and clothing retailer. It has become a tourist attraction, bringing in money to the local economy and provides employment for local people. Gates has been supporting charitable causes for over 20 years.

Young Citizen Award - Michael Baker, volunteer at Bottesford Youth Club

Michael runs the tup shop and encourages young people to take part in many sports activities, including football, basketball, badminton and volleyball. His voluntary contribution to the club frees up valuable staff and other volunteers. Michael brings a lot of joy and fun to the youth club members and team, is always busy and gets on with his jobs without hesitation.

Young Citizen Award - Ellis Nicholls, member of Melton Young Farmers Club

Ellis works incredibly hard for Melton Young Farmers Club including all the organising work for the annual dinner. She contributes to the fundraising by the club; this year nearly £3,000 was raised for cancer charities.

Young Citizen Award - Joe Smith, Scouting

Having joined Scouting as a cub aged eight, Joe has spent 10 years as a youth member, and four years as a young leader helping out at a cub pack on a weekly basis. Joe has taken on a full adult leadership role and helps out as a canoe instructor. He is studying to become a chef and recently won the Teflon Diamond Standard Award for Aspiring Student Chef. Despite this time consuming schedule, he still finds time to help scouting.

The Robert Hyslop Citizen of the Year Award to the most outstanding of the Award of Merit nominee - Brenda Cox

The Derek Sanders Cup to the outstanding Young Citizen nominee - Ellis Nicholls