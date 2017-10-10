Community across the Melton borough raises more cash for Macmillan Cancer Support

Following our Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning round-up in last week’s Melton Times, more readers have been in touch to share the totals raised at their events.

Members of the Melton Mowbray Theatre Group raised £60 on their return journey from London after seeing the musical “An American in Paris.”

Cakes, cakes and more cakes for Macmillan at Jackie Wakefield's house PHOTO: Supplied

Jackie Wakefield held a coffee morning at her home. Friends, family and neighbours helped her raise £675.

A wide selection of cakes served up at Tresillian House helped raise £81.13 for the charity.

Friends and family of Julie Morrell and people who passed by the corner of Staveley Road, Melton, to buy homemade cakes raised £430 for Macmillan and close charities.

The Sage Cross Methodist Church Ladies Club held their fundraiser for Macmillan on October 4 and raised £150 through the sale of cakes, a bring and buy and raffle.

The delicious treats served up to guests at Jackie Wakefield's coffee morning PHOTO: Supplied

Volunteers at Sproxton Village Hall raised £581 by hosting a raffle, tombola, bric-a-brac sale and cake stall.

On Saturday, a coffee morning for Macmillan is to be held at Welby Lane Mission Church from 10.30am to 12noon. Visitors are welcome to drop in and have tea/coffee and sample the cakes on offer.