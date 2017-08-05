Colston Bassett Dairy given two major honours at International Cheese Awards

Colston Bassett Dairy is celebrating its successes at the world championships.

The dairy scooped a silver medal for its Whole Blue Stilton and bronze for its Shropshire Blue at the International Cheese Awards. With close to 6,000 entries, the International Cheese Awards are the world’s largest celebration of outstanding cheese.

“It’s great to see an ever-increasing selection of cheeses being entered into the International Cheese Awards,” said Billy Kevan, dairy manager at Colston Bassett Dairy.

“Whilst Colston Bassett is universally renowned for creating two classic British cheeses using traditional methods, there is always scope for innovation in the marketplace. So to see so many new producers and cheeses is very encouraging.

“With the current uncertainty surrounding the future of the British food industry, I hope that the desire and opportunity to pioneer and invest in making the very best cheeses will continue unabated.

“We thank all our customers who continue to support British cheesemakers.”