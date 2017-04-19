Colourful Easter bonnets adorn Tilton on the Hill’s Tiddlywinks Pre-school’s show

Colourful bonnets were paraded by the children at Tiddlywinks Pre-school’s Easter celebrations.

The group also spent time making Easter crafts, egg hunting, learning about new life being born and took part in their own Easter service hosted by cannon Jane Curtis.

Tiddlywinks Easter bonnet parade PHOTO: Supplied

Nicola Merry-Taylor, owner of Tiddlywinks Pre-school, at Tilton on the Hill Village Hall, said: “We held our second Easter bonnet parade which was our first since we were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in September last year.

“Parents helped their children make some excellent bonnets and commented on what a lovely thing to do together it was.”

Tiddlywinks Easter egg hunt PHOTO: Supplied