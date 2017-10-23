Colleagues from Syston homeware retail giant raise £16k for Home-Start by pedalling gruelling 800 miles

Have your say

Cyclists from a homeware retailer in Syston have completed an 800-mile charity bike ride to raise £16,484 for family support charity Home-Start.

Dunelm’s head of central operations, Adrian Bibb, head of service Carl Harris and reward manager Ben Waterfield were greeted by colleagues at the store support centre, at the final destination of their journey, that took them to 12 sites across six days.

Staff from the business across the UK were asked to contribute to a total of 20,000 miles through a range of activities including hiking, running and cycling (October 8-14).

Events including static bikes and bake sales in stores, hiking up Mount Snowdon and a bed-push at the company’s Leicestershire store support centre were organised.

Adrian said: “Home-Start do incredible work supporting vulnerable families around the country and we’re really proud to have raised funds for such an important cause.

“The 800-mile route visiting 12 sites has been tough, but we’ve received fantastic support from Home-Start representatives and all our colleagues. We’re looking forward to a well-earned rest.”

This latest fundraising achievement follows last month’s announcement that Dunelm has raised over £280,000 in the first year of their charity partnership with Home-Start.

Dunelm announced their two-year fundraising partnership to support the charity’s life-changing work with vulnerable families in November last year.

The partnership has seen Home-Start merchandise and special cupcakes being sold in Dunelm’s 160 plus stores.

Home-Start is a charity dedicated to helping families struggling with challenges including post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems, bereavement and domestic abuse. Visit www.home-start.org.uk/fundraisers/20000-miles-for-homestart