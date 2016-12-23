Co-op issues nationwide recall of chocolate Santas after tampering incidents in Suffolk

The Co-op has announced a nationwide recall of 165,000 hollow milk chocolate Santa figures after two alleged tampering incidents.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said two of the chocolate figures had been found to contain a small button-cell battery.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” said the spokesperson, adding that the Co-op was investigating and the police and Food Standards Agency were being notified.

No other products are affected.

The chocolates that had been subject to tampering were bought at two different locations, one in Suffolk and one in Essex.

The Co-op said customers with one of these products should not eat it, but call the company’s customer relations team for a full refund.

Anyone who is concerned should call Freephone 0800 0686 727.