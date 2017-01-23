Claire Lomas recuperates after rare pregnancy complication is diagnosed

Paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas is being treated in hospital after a scan picked up a rare pregnancy complication shortly before she is due to give birth to her second child.

Claire, from Eye Kettleby, is in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with her baby now due later this week.

Doctors diagnosed her with Vasa Previa, where the baby’s blood vessels cross or run near the internal opening of the uterus. It can be a dangerous condition if not picked up before the birth.

A relieved Claire told the Melton Times: “I’ve been in hospital for two weeks now with this rare complication.

“I’m getting closer to delivery now. It could be anytime this week but it is booked in for Friday.

“This is a little early as my due date is February 26 but I just want the safe arrival of our little girl now and a little sister for Maisie.”

She added: “I have my electrical stimulation FES bike in my room and my legs are so strong. It has let me stay as fit as possible while I’ve been in hospital and so many friends and family have visited so I haven’t been too bored.”

Claire was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for her remarkable fundraising efforts - she has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation with gruelling activities such as walking both the London Marathon and Great North Run events in a robotic suit.

And she has now been told she will receive it at Buckingham Palace on February 28.

It will be an exciting day because she has also been invited to appear as a guest on the Chris Evans BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on the morning of the investiture.

Claire added: “I can’t wait to go to the palace. It will be a lovely family celebration - and a thanks to them for being amazing throughout my journey.”

She has received a letter from Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt congratulating her on her MBE.

He wrote: “This is an ackowledgement of the lasting and immeasurably valuable contribution you have made to spinal injury research.

“Your work has helped ensure that research into spinal injuries can continue by developing effective treatments.

“I am delighted that your work has been recognised in this way.”