Christmas trees glisten at Harby

Christmas trees have been twinkling in Harby St Mary the Virgin Church as part of their annual five-day festival.

The event was organised by the Vale First Responders and took place from (December 16 to 20). It featured 18 trees and three decorative displays designed by the local organisations.

Harby Christmas Tree Festival PHOTO: Supplied

Groups who brought Christmas trees to show off included the Hose and Harby branch of the Royal British Legion and the Harby Babes and Toddlers group.

Lesley Onyett, on behalf of the Vale First Responders, said: “As well as the trees the windowsills had spectacular arrangements on them and the pillars were also decorated. The font had a beautifully knitted nativity scene and many of the decorations were hand made.”

The head of the Community Response for East Midlands Ambulance Service opened the festival at a preview cheese and wine evening when guests were also entertained by a choir.

The opening of the festival also included recognition for the Vale First Responders who have been honoured with The Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

Nine lessons and carols closed the event on the final day.