Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern has received around £100 in cash after it offered to dispose of people’s real Christmas trees in exchange for a donation.

On Thursday and Friday six families who signed up to the scheme with the LE14 postcode had their tree collected and recycled by the charity.

The hospice’s next fundraising event is a quiz night and supper at Hose Village Hall in March. For details call 01949 860303.