To prevent the feeling of boredom during half term week, Melton Library hosted a number of fun activities for youngsters on Monday.

Children aged 4-12 were treated to an afternoon of crafts, stories and character hunt inspired by book character Horrid Henry.

Librarian Kim Wallis said: “All the children had a fantastic time at the ‘Holiday Hullabaloo’ day and we’d like parents to book tickets four our next Easter event, ‘Where the river runs’, on April 12. They’re available from Melton Library.”