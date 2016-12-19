Children and parents get into the festive mood at Melton’s Shout4Residents Christmas get together

On Saturday the Shout4Residents held their Christmas party at The Edge on Dalby Road, for children in the south of Melton.

Youngsters enjoyed fun and games provided by entertainer Neil Rabjohn, and were thrilled when Santa turned up to hand out presents.

Melton resident John Bellamy said: “Everyone had a wonderful time and I would like to thank Melton Borough Council, Melton Building Society and Wates for there much needed support.”

Chairman of the group Alison Freer added: “Each year it gets harder to find volunteers. John and his wife Wendy work so hard to make everything come together successfully.

“Thanks must also go to a lovely couple who made the cakes and all the people who donated cash which makes such a difference.”