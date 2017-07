The summer fete season continues in earnest on Saturday with an event to be held in the grounds of Vine Farm, Great Dalby (LE14 2HA).

All day entertainment will run from 2pm and include a children’s treaure hunt, skittles, a silent auction, prize draw, milking daisy the cow, pony rides, classic tractors and a brand new one.

There will also be many stalls selling books, toys, cakes and nearly new children’s clothes.

Farmhouse teas will be served and all are welcome to attend.