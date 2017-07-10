Celebrate with us the top achievements in Melton

We will once again be celebrating Melton’s Best - The Melton Times want to recognise all that is great about Melton Mowbray - we want to recognise and reward businesses, events, individuals and organisations that make the Melton Mowbray area a great place to live and work.

We know there are many people out there that are doing great things and we want to hear about everything that’s been going on in the last 12 months.

We have a staggering 16 categories to chose from covering everything from business to community so there is an opportunity for everyone.

We are calling on readers, customers, businesses - in fact anyone you know or feels they deserve an AA - Achievement Award!

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Melton Theatre on Friday 22nd September followed by a celebration buffet at Brooksby Melton College’s Rural Catering Centre.

Melton Times group editor Mark Edwards said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to share your success stories and to shout loud and proud about your achievements “We’re delighted to be able to hold this fantastic event once again, and give our thanks to our sponsors - without which these awards would not be possible.”

To make a nomination, or enter, simply visit: goo.gl/m6dME4 and fill out the online form.

Once the nominations and applications are received, judges will produce a shortlist and then carry out visits to determine their finalists and winners.

The Awards available for Nomination/Entry are given below - the full criteria for all of the awards can be found by visiting www.meltontimesachievementawards2017.weebly.com/

Best New Business/Start Up/One to Watch

Leisure & Tourism Award

Best Shop Front

Contribution to the Community

After Dark Award

Business of the Year

Independent Retailer

Youth Pledge Award

Training & Development Award

Best Place to Eat and/or Drink

Customer Focus Award/Service with a Smile

Team of the Year

Community/Business Environmental Achievement

Inspirational Young Person of the Year

Community Champion/Group/Project of the Year

The Melton Times Recognition Awards

During the forthcoming weeks we will be revealing our sponsors, without which these awards would not be possible.

If you would like to become involved in sponsorship there are still opportunities available.

For all enquiries regarding the Awards - please contact the Events Team on 01664 412523 or email: Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk or Rebecca.Hawkes@jpress.co.uk