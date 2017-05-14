Cancer survivor has hair cut off again for charity

A cancer survivor who lost all her hair during chemotherapy treatment eight years ago has had most of it cut off again for charity.

Jo Sloan, a hairdressing tutor at Brooksby Melton College, donated the £350 proceeds, and the 30cm of her shorn hair, to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who suffer hair loss.

Brooksby Melton College hairdressing tutor Jo Sloan, who survived cancer, has her hair cut off for charity EMN-171205-121824001

Jo (53), who has taught at the college for six years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.

She said: “I remember the weather was really cold that year and, having no hair, it felt very cold.

“I wore a wig myself which made me feel a bit more normal while i was having treatment.

“I have been a hairdresser for more than 30 years and appreciate how important hair is - it’s your crowning glory.”

She added: “All of my students have been very supportive - virtually everyone has been touched by cancer in some way so it is a cause which everyone feels close to.”

Michelle Barrett, one of Jo’s students at the college, said: “We are all very inspired by Jo.

“She’s a very brave lady and it was nice that she involved us all in the charity hair cut. “Jo is a great tutor and very nice person.”