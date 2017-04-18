Cakes galore and so much more at Mad Hatter’s tea party in Scalford

Dozens of cakes and lots of cups of tea were consumed by visitors to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at the Old Brickyard Tea Garden, in Scalford, on Easter Monday.

The weather stayed fine and families were able to enjoy a super bank holiday at the enchanted site.

One of the star attractions of the day was a charity tombola, which raised £70 for Hope Against Cancer.

Children could get their faces painted and adults were able to look round the variety of different craft stalls.

Sellers included Bentleys Wood Products - handcrafted wooden home and garden gifts (they stand on the Melton market on Tuesday); hand crafted cards by Marilyn (she stands on Melton farmers market on Friday morning); Maureen the spinning lady from Scalford and Emma Brown - felt portraits.

Anna Stasinska, owner of the tea room, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came, all the stall holders, tearoom helpers and everyone who donated prizes for our charity tombola.

“Our next main event is on Sunday, August 27. This is our annual charity fundraiser that will include a vintage car and bike meet, stalls and entertainment.

“We’d love to hear from anyone: dancers, musicians, entertainers, stall holders, volunteers who would like to get involved to help us raise more money for Hope Against Cancer. We also need more tombola prizes for our August event, so any prizes people want to kindly donate can be dropped off at the tearoom.”