Busy year again at Syston’s Christmas lights switch-on

Syston was packed again for the big Christmas lights switch-on a fortnight ago.

The festive event on Central Park, included lots of different stalls ranging from crafts, gifts, children’s books, face painting and a variety of food stands.

Entertainment was provided throughout the day by Isla Cavagner, Kimika, Ska Amanga, The Left Hand Band, Syston Brass Band and Syston Hands Bells. Dave Shepherd also compered the show.

Syston Council’s deputy town manager Ursula Southan said: “The atmosphere was fantastic especially as it started to get dark with all the lights and aromas from the various stalls.

“There was a Santa’s Grotto which was very busy followed by a Santa Parade through the town at 4pm, which always attracts lots of families.

New festive lights were supplied by Syston Town Council and installed by Metric Services to provide a spectacular display in the town when the lights were switched on at 4.30pm. The professional firework display this year was coordinated by Komodo Fireworks.