Workmen start on the internal fittings in £1.5m rehab centre

Internal works have started on the £1.5 million sports rehab centre at Burrough on the Hill.

The Get Busy Living Centre will be the centrepiece of the work the Matt Hampson Foundation is doing to support sports people who suffer serious injuries.

Project partners gather as internal works begin on the Matt Hampson Foundation's Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough on the Hill EMN-170531-165901001

The site of a former aircraft hangar, on the Burrough Court estate, is being transformed into a start-of-the-art facility for those who have suffered life-changing injury through sport, like former Leicester Tigers and England Under-21 rugby player Matt, who was left paralysed in 2005 following a training incident.

Matt said: “This project has been several years in the making and to see the building take form and know we are just a few months away from opening the doors to our beneficiaries is very special to both me and the team.

“We could not have reached this stage without the hard work and generosity of our project partners and we’d like to extend a huge thank you to those involved so far, as well as those who have pledged their support in the next stages of this revolutionary build.”

The facility is expected to open in the autumn.