Workmen called out to another burst water pipe in Melton

Engineers have been working to repair another burst pipe in Melton this morning (Friday).

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said a customer had reported the issue because they had no water supply, in the Queensway area of the town.

She added: “This morning we’ve fixed a burst pipe on Queensway and also repaired a boundary box on Halifax Drive in Melton Mowbray.

“The good news is that everyone’s supply should be working normally but we’re sorry for any inconvenience that may had been caused as we carried out these repairs.”

Workmen have dealt with burst pipes in both Dalby Road and Cornwall Place in the town this month.