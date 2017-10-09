Workmen called out after Melton householders report problem with their water supply

Householders in an area of Melton have been warned to expect low pressure in their water supply this morning (Monday).

Workmen from Severn Trent have been deployed to Cornwall Place after reports of issues with water flow from residents in the Queensway and Princess Drive parts of town..

A spokesperson for the water company said: “We were told about the problems at 5.50am today.

“People have been experiencing low pressure in their water supply although no-one is off supply.

“We believe a a pipe has burst outside a property in Cornwall Place and our team is en route to there.

“We aplogise for any inconvenience caused to customers and hope to have everything back to normal soon.”