Up to 64 jobs could be lost at Melton factory

Dozens of people who work on the canned food production line at Melton’s Mars Petcare UK factory face losing their jobs.

The company announced yesterday (Wednesday) that 64 jobs will be affected at its Mill Street plant.

It says the move has to be made to keep the factory - recently voted one of the best places to work in the UK - viable in the future.

A consultation has been launched into the planned redundancies before a final decision is taken.

Chris Sackree, plant manager at the town factory, said: “We have proposed a restructure relating to our canning line, to ensure that our factory in Melton Mowbray remains fit for the future.

“Our priority at this time is supporting our associates who are aware of the proposal and are taking part in a consultation process. A final decision on the restructure will be made following this period of consultation.”

The factory has been producing pet food in Melton since 1951 and has been one of the town’s biggest employers.

The Mill Street plant, which employs around 300 people, makes some of the nation’s favourite pet food, such as Whiskas, Pedigree and Chappie.

The nearby scientific arm of the business - the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition - will not be affected by the mooted job losses.

The company pointed out that the planned redundancies were only a proposal at this stage. A spokesperson added: “Subject to consultation, the current proposal could see a potential reduction of 64 roles.

“We will seek to mitigate the number of job losses through the consultation process.”

Mars Petcare UK recently announced a partnership with Melton Council to try to make Melton Mowbray the UK’s number one pet friendly town. The company was recently ranked as one of the top 10 places in the UK to work in a survey.