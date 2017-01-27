Town set to lose its HSBC branch office

Staff at the Syston branch of HSBC have been rocked by news that it is to close by the end of the year.

It is understood that seven people are employed at the Melton Road branch.

The closure is one of 62 being made by the bank, following on from the 222 it closed last year.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC’s head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing.

“More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

“More than 90 per cent of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80 per cent last year.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted.”