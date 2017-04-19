Thumbs-up for new Melton street market stalls at Easter event

The first major revamp of Melton’s street market received a thumbs-up from shoppers and traders at a special Easter event.

New green and cream mini marquees were set up for the first time in Market Place on Saturday.

Senior Town Warden Dinah Hickling hands out hot cross buns with Melton Rotary members Helen Bett and Diana and Michael Osborne during Saturday's event EMN-170418-130506001

It’s the first of a three-phase £80,000 project from Melton Town Estate to spruce up the historic market and improve footfall.

The new market furniture has come about following visits to other street markets in the UK and consultations with traders.

Senior Town Warden Dinah Hickling served up free hot cross buns to shoppers, there was family entertainment and live musc from Springfield Jazz Band.

Mrs Hickling said: “The feeedback from the public about the new mini marquees was extremely popular and the traders are happy with them too.”

She added: “We’ve done a lot of research and visited other market towns which use these marquees.

“We wanted to have the best quality we could get because it can get very windy in town, particularly on Nottingham Street.”

The cold weather failed to deter people from attending the event on Saturday and crowds gathered to hear Mrs Hickling give a speech to officially launch the new look.

She told shoppers that the market had looked ‘tired and shabby’ and neeeded an upgrade.

The new mini marquees will be introduced in Nottingham Street next, followed by Sherrard Street.