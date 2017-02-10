Signal improved for mobile phone customers in Melton

Mobile phone customers in Melton are receiving an improved signal after a new 4G site was activated in the town.

Operator EE has announced the enhanced service is available now as part of its plan to upgrade service across the county.

A spokesperson said: “We recently switched on a new 4G site in Melton Mowbray, to let more people in the area access the UK’s fastest mobile data.

“We want our customers to have the best possible mobile experience wherever they go and this latest swtich-on is another part of our commitment to expand our 4G network to cover 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by 2020.”