REVEALED: The 9 Melton Borough businesses not meeting satisfactory food hygiene standards

Food Standards Agency inspectors found nine Melton eateries failed to meet satisfactory levels of food hygiene.

Melton Borough Council and the Food Standards Agency are urging residents to know their food hygiene ratings ahead of Valentine’s Day next Tuesday, traditionally a day where many eateries are full.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has found that some nine eateries in Melton Borough failed to meet satisfactory food hygiene standards at the time of their last published inspection.

The good news is the overwhelming majority of the 458 businesses preparing food in the Melton Borough area were ranked three or above.

0 STAR - URGENT IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Golden Choice 17 Windsor Street Melton Mowbray - Last inspection: 26 October 2016

1 STAR - MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Dim Sum - 53 Sherrard Street Melton Mowbray - Last Inspection 08 December 2016

Neil Cavner And Son Seafood - 20A Pate Road Melton Mowbray -last inspection 06 December 2016

The Saddle Inn - 10 Main Street Twyford - Last inspection 09 March 2016

2 STAR - IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Anne Of Cleves - Anne Of Cleves Inn 12 Burton Street Melton Mowbray - Last Inspection 15 February 2016

The Plough Inn - 12 Main Street Stathern Melton Mowbray - Recently inspected – new rating to be published soon - Last inspection - 17 March 2015

The Curry Hut - 52 King Street Melton Mowbray - Last Inspection 12 December 2016

The Carington Arms - 1 Folville Street Ashby Folville - Last Inspection 30 August 2016

The Red Lion - Grantham Road Bottesford - Last Inspection 26 August 2016