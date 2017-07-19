REVEALED: BBC pay: Who earns what?

The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.

The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.

Only one third of the list of talent earning over £150,000 are women, with the top names being men. Details of stars’ pay was revealed in £50,000 bands.

Radio

Chris Evans (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)

Steve Wright (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Vanessa Feltz

Nicholas Grimshaw

Simon Mayo

£300,000 - £349,999

Lauren Laverne

£250,000 - £299,999

Ken Bruce

Scott Mills

Trevor Nelson

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Radcliffe

£150,000 - £199,999

Adrian Chiles

Greg James

Shaun Keaveny

Moira Stuart

Jo Whiley

Sport

Gary Lineker (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)

Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999

Alan Shearer

£300,000 - £349,999

Sue Barker

£250,000 -£299,999

Jason Mohammad

£200,000 - £249,999

John Inverdale

Gabby Logan

£150,000 - £199,999

Jonathan Agnew

Clare Balding

Jonathan Davies

John McEnroe

EastEnders

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Adam Woodyatt and Danny Dyer

£150,000 - £199,999

Laurie Brett

Letitia Dean

Tameka Empson

Linda Henry

Scott Maslen

Diane Parish

Gillian Taylforth

Lacey Turner

Presenters

£850,000 - £899,999

Graham Norton

£700,000 - £749,999

Jeremy Vine

£600,000 - £649,000

John Humphrys

£550,000 - £599,999

Huw Edwards

£450,000 - £499,999

Matt Baker

Claudia Winkleman

£400,000 - £449,000

Alex Jones

Nicky Campbell

Andrew Marr

Stephen Nolan

£350,000 - £399,999

Fiona Bruce

Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999

Eddie Mair

£250,000 - £299,999

Zoe Ball

Brian Cox

Evan Davis

£200,000 - £249,999

Mark Chapman

Jools Holland

Dan Walker

£150,000 - £199,999

Naga Munchetty

Drama

Derek Thompson - Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Amanda Mealing - Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999

Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999

Peter Capaldi

Emilia Fox

David Jason

Rosie Marcel

£150,000 - £199,999

Guy Henry

Hugh Quarshie

Jemma Redgrave

Tim Roth

Catherine Shipton

News and Current Affairs

Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999

George Alagiah - Presenter

Nicholas Robinson - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter

Mishal Hussain - Presenter

Martha Kearney - Presenter

Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent

Andrew Neil - Presenter

Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent

£150,000 - £199,999

Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent

Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent

Ben Brown - Presenter

Mark Easton - Correspondent

Gavin Esler - Presenter

James Naughtie - Correspondent

John Pienaar - Correspondent

Sophie Raworth - Presenter

John Simpson - Correspondent

Kirsty Wark - Presenter

Justin Webb - Presenter

TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)

Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999

Tess Daly - Presenter

£300,000 - £349,999

Nick Knowles - Presenter

£200,000 - £249,999

Gary Barlow - Contributor

Len Goodman - Contributor

Danii Minogue - Contributor

Bruno Tonoli - Contributor

Alan Yentob - Presenter

£150,000 - £199,999

Darcey Bussell - Contributor

Mel Giedroyc - Presenter

Craig Horwood - Contributor

Paul Martin - Presenter

Simon Schama - Presenter

Specialist Contractors and Writers

Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999

Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager

Colin Brown - Identity Architect

Roy Clarke - Writer

Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect

Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager

James Hewines - Technical Project Manager

Daran Little - Writer

Ruth Moreland - Project Manager

Andy Pryor - Casting Manager

Terence Reeves - Service Architect

Noel Scotford - Programme Manager

Richard Smith - Integration Lead