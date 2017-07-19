REVEALED: BBC pay: Who earns what?

The BBC has, for the first time, published salaries of its highest paid stars - with all those earning £150,000 or more included.
The salaries are grouped into categories of £50,000 and are for the financial year 2016-17, where they came directly from the licence fee.
Only one third of the list of talent earning over £150,000 are women, with the top names being men. Details of stars’ pay was revealed in £50,000 bands.
Radio
Chris Evans (Pay bracket: £2,200,000 - £2,249,999)
Steve Wright (Pay bracket: £500,000 - £549,999)
Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999
Vanessa Feltz
Nicholas Grimshaw
Simon Mayo
£300,000 - £349,999
Lauren Laverne
£250,000 - £299,999
Ken Bruce
Scott Mills
Trevor Nelson
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Radcliffe
£150,000 - £199,999
Adrian Chiles
Greg James
Shaun Keaveny
Moira Stuart
Jo Whiley
Sport
Gary Lineker (Pay bracket: £1,750,000 - £1,799,999)
Pay bracket: £400,000 - £449,999
Alan Shearer
£300,000 - £349,999
Sue Barker
£250,000 -£299,999
Jason Mohammad
£200,000 - £249,999
John Inverdale
Gabby Logan
£150,000 - £199,999
Jonathan Agnew
Clare Balding
Jonathan Davies
John McEnroe
EastEnders
Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999
Adam Woodyatt and Danny Dyer
£150,000 - £199,999
Laurie Brett
Letitia Dean
Tameka Empson
Linda Henry
Scott Maslen
Diane Parish
Gillian Taylforth
Lacey Turner
Presenters
£850,000 - £899,999
Graham Norton
£700,000 - £749,999
Jeremy Vine
£600,000 - £649,000
John Humphrys
£550,000 - £599,999
Huw Edwards
£450,000 - £499,999
Matt Baker
Claudia Winkleman
£400,000 - £449,000
Alex Jones
Nicky Campbell
Andrew Marr
Stephen Nolan
£350,000 - £399,999
Fiona Bruce
Pay bracket: £300,000 - £349,999
Eddie Mair
£250,000 - £299,999
Zoe Ball
Brian Cox
Evan Davis
£200,000 - £249,999
Mark Chapman
Jools Holland
Dan Walker
£150,000 - £199,999
Naga Munchetty
Drama
Derek Thompson - Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999
Amanda Mealing - Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999
Pay bracket: £200,000 - £249,999
Peter Capaldi
Emilia Fox
David Jason
Rosie Marcel
£150,000 - £199,999
Guy Henry
Hugh Quarshie
Jemma Redgrave
Tim Roth
Catherine Shipton
News and Current Affairs
Pay bracket: £250,000 - £299,999
George Alagiah - Presenter
Nicholas Robinson - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Victoria Derbyshire - Presenter
Mishal Hussain - Presenter
Martha Kearney - Presenter
Laura Kuenssberg - Correspondent
Andrew Neil - Presenter
Jonathan Sopel - Correspondent
£150,000 - £199,999
Kamal Ahmed - Correspondent
Jeremy Bowen - Correspondent
Ben Brown - Presenter
Mark Easton - Correspondent
Gavin Esler - Presenter
James Naughtie - Correspondent
John Pienaar - Correspondent
Sophie Raworth - Presenter
John Simpson - Correspondent
Kirsty Wark - Presenter
Justin Webb - Presenter
TV Non scripted (Factual and Entertainment)
Pay bracket: £350,000 - £399,999
Tess Daly - Presenter
£300,000 - £349,999
Nick Knowles - Presenter
£200,000 - £249,999
Gary Barlow - Contributor
Len Goodman - Contributor
Danii Minogue - Contributor
Bruno Tonoli - Contributor
Alan Yentob - Presenter
£150,000 - £199,999
Darcey Bussell - Contributor
Mel Giedroyc - Presenter
Craig Horwood - Contributor
Paul Martin - Presenter
Simon Schama - Presenter
Specialist Contractors and Writers
Pay bracket: £150,000 - £199,999
Daryl Bramley - Programme Manager
Colin Brown - Identity Architect
Roy Clarke - Writer
Patrick Foody - Analytics Architect
Claire Hetherington - IT Programme Manager
James Hewines - Technical Project Manager
Daran Little - Writer
Ruth Moreland - Project Manager
Andy Pryor - Casting Manager
Terence Reeves - Service Architect
Noel Scotford - Programme Manager
Richard Smith - Integration Lead
