Plans unveiled for 3,000-home ‘garden village’ on golf course near Melton

Plans have been unveiled to build a ‘garden village’ on a golf course near Melton with 3,000 homes, schools and shops.

Outline details of the development, on a 151-hectare site at Six Hills, have been submitted to Melton Council.

The village is earmarked for a triangular parcel of land which is bordered by the A46 Fosse Way to the west, the A6006 Paddy’s Lane (north) and the B676 (Six Hills Lane) to the south.

It is currently occupied by Six Hills Golf Course, including a driving range and clubhouses, a ‘Race Hub’, which has swimming, cycling and training facilities, and Six Hills Farm.

A report sent to the council by applicants Gladman Developments, states: “The aim of the proposed development is to create a sustainable well designed new settlement that embraces the Garden Village concept.

“The proposed development would offer a choice of high quality new homes (to include affordable housing), together with a range of associated nearby facilities for modern sustainable living, such as access to local retail, employment, schools, recreational greenspace and public transport provision.”

Access to the village would be via the B676 Six Hills Lane and the A6006 Paddy’s Lane.

The report sent to the council describes the environmental impact of the development, which is intended to be sustainable settlement.

There are plans to create and retain a green infrastructure in terms of vegetation, habitat creation, new

planting and landscape treatment, as well as sports facilities, parks, play areas, open space and routes for walkers and cyclists.

A similar proposed development, with 3,000 new homes, was reported by the Melton Times in October 2014, where landowners were offering the site for a sustainable rural settlement.

And almost 20 years ago, a planning application for the construction of 1,400 dwellings, a business park and leisure facilities on the site was submitted to the borough council but withdrawn two years later.

More to follow.