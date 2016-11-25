Pie-making family set up Melton bakery

An award-winning piemakers which has the seal of approval of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has moved into Melton.

Nice Pie, a family business which is based at Old Dalby, have taken over the former King’s Road Bakery shop.

They will be selling pies, sausage rolls and a variety of different breads.

Owners Phil and Kath Walmsley and their daughter Aimi were inundated with orders after they appeared on Channel 4 show Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast almost two years ago.

Their exotic squirrel pies were featured on the programme and helped garner plenty of attention for the Nice Pie brand.

Phil said the chance to move into Melton was a golden opportunity to expand the business.

“We had got to the point where we couldn’t produce anymore at our present base,” said Phil.

“And when this shop came up we decided to grab the bull by the horns and go for it.

“Moving into Melton is fantastic for us because it’s like a Mecca for piemakers.”

The shop previously housed a highly successful bakery business run by Mick Smith for almost 20 years.

It became vacant around 18 months ago.

Phil added: “It’s a piemaker’s dream to be honest and perfect for what we want to do.

“The Melton shop will be the main bakery site for Nice Pie and we will still run the bakery and tea shop at Old Dalby.

“Aimi has graduated from college in bread-making and she will be making bread at our new bakery.”