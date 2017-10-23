Patricia retires after 30 years working at Melton supermarket

Melton supermarket staff have said goodbye to a colleague who has worked at the store for almost 30 years.

Patricia Sewell, who is 67, was given a rousing send off as she rang through a customer’s items at her till at Morrisons for the final time.

She started work at the Thorpe End store in 1988 when it was a Safeway supermarket and stayed on the staff after it was rebranded 13 years ago following the takeover.

Patricia said: “I will miss the people I have worked with over the years and the customers.

“Some of the people who shop there now were kids when I started out and now they are coming in with their children.

“It was very busy when it was a Safeway store because there was only us and Tesco at the time - there weren’t any other supermarkets in town.”

Colleagues presented the mum of three grown-up children with shrubbery, flowers and a silver watch as leaving gifts.