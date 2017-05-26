Opening date revealed for Melton’s new Aldi store

Melton’s long-awaited new Aldi supermarket is set to open in mid-September with 40 new jobs to be advertised shortly.

Planning approval for the store, which is being built on the site of the former town ambulance station on Leicester Road, was granted by Melton Council 14 months ago.

Artist's impression of the new Melton Aldi store which is taking shape on a site on Leicester Road EMN-170526-160330001

But the site has remained vacant for many months after the old ambulance building was demolished.

The shell of the new building for the budget supermarket is now taking shape and site manager Andy Armstrong, on behalf of contractors DSP Construction Management, said: “We will be handing the keys to Aldi around September 7 and it will take about a week to stock the store before it can open.”

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “There will be 40 full and part-time jobs at the new Melton Mowbray store and we would ask local people to keep checking on the company website for when they are advertised, which is normally a few months before a store’s opening date.”

He added: “It’s Aldi’s policy to try to recruit local people where possible because the store sits better in the community if is staffed by people who live there and they can also react quicker if there are any issues.”

Aldi says it is offering residents who live to the south of Melton more shopping choice closer to their homes.

The company states: “Unlike other larger retailers, Aldi stores do not feature in-house butchers or fishmongers and therefore have a minimal impact on existing traders, with many

stores often complementing the offer of smaller local businesses.”

Go online at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk to check for adverts about jobs at the new Melton store.