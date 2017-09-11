Olympic star set to open new Melton supermarket this week

Melton’s newest supermarket will open its doors to customers for the first time this week with a Team GB Olympic medallist set to cut the ribbon.

Anyika Onuora, who won a bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at the Rio Olympics last year, is the special guest at the grand opening of the Leicester Road store on Thursday.

Pupils from The Grove Primary School in the town will also be involved in the event, which will also feature a pork pie baking competition to celebrate Melton’s food heritage.

The baker of the best pie, as judged by Anyika and store manager Ruth Hopewell, will win £100 of shopping vouchers in the store.

Free bags of fruit and vegetables will be given to the first 30 customers in the queue on the opening morning.

Anyika said: “I’m really excited to be opening Aldi’s newest store in Melton Mowbray.

“Aldi is a great advocate of healthy and tasty food, so I’m sure the store will fit right in there.

“The pork pie contest should be great too and I’m expecting some amazing pies given that they’re being made in the home of pork pies.”

Anyika was invited to the opening as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB. She will also give an assembly at The Grove to tell pupils about the importance of exercise, good nutrition and playing sport and the children will get the chance to hold her Olympic medal. Aldi will be donating baskets of fruit and vegetables for pupils to eat.

The new Melton store, which has 121 car parking spaces, has created 33 new jobs, with some roles still to be filled for store assistants and deputy store managers.

Store manager Ms Hopewell said: “The team can’t wait to welcome customers into our new store.

“We know how much pride the residents of Melton Mowbray feel when it comes to top quality food, so we’ll be doing our best to make sure we live up to those standards.”

The supermarket will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Go online at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores to apply for one of the vacancies.