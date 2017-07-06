Old Dalby student designs £20,000 mobile app which will help the emergency services

A student has spent £20,000 developing an app which he hopes will revolutionise how we use pubs and restaurants and also help the emergency services deal with incidents.

Lee Quinn’s app, Capacity, enables users to find out how many people are in a particular venue before they set out.

The information, he says, can also assist firefighters or police if they attend a blaze or a public disturbance.

Lee, who lives at Old Dalby, has already had 1,000 downloads of his app from a small amount of publicity and he is hoping more venues and organisations in the Melton borough will now take it up.

He said: “This is a totally new concept - there is absolutely nothing like it in the UK.

“It’s been very well received so far and I’m confident it will really take off.”

Surprisingly, Lee has no background in technology.

He is studying a sports degree at Loughborough University.

“I don’t know how to code so I have had to get coders involved in the project,” said Lee (36).

“I came up with the idea two years ago.

“I just thought it would be useful for people to find out how full a venue was.

“I’ve probably spent £20,000 on it, it’s been trademarked and patented.

“We have got a lot of businesses on board already and I have a few meetings lined up.”

The app has already been ‘highly commended’ at the business awards in Loughborough.

Capacity can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or from Android’s Google Play.