Old Dalby firm’s sale saves 79 jobs

The jobs of 79 people have been saved after the company where they work in Old Dalby was sold to new owners.

Brands 2 Hands, a remanufacturing, logistics and warehousing firm based at the village’s business park, had been experiencing ‘substantial cash flow difficulties’.

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators on August 4 and the company was offered for sale through an accelerated process.

It was bought by RBC East Midlands Ltd in a pre-packaged sale process.

Adrian Allen, restructuring partner and one of the Joint Administrators said: ‘The sale allows all operations of the company to continue, whilst securing the jobs of 79 employees.

“It also represents the best outcome for creditors and ensures continuity of service for its customers.”