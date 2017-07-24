New pub set to open in Melton town centre

Plans have been unveiled to open a new pub in a listed building in the centre of Melton.

BeerHeadZ, which has outlets in Grantham and Retford, is in talks with Melton Borough Council to take over the lease of 7 King Street.

The Grade 2 listed building, which was formerly a toy shop, is the oldest secular building in the town with parts of it belonging to a medieval house dating back to 1330.

Phil Ayling, a director of BeerHeadZ, told the Melton Times: “It’s a lovely old building in a fantastic location for us.

“There is a great little vibe going on in King Street with traders having their wares on the street and good footfall.

“Some repairs need to be carried out on the building but we are hoping to be opening up there soon - perhaps before Christmas but probably after it.”

BeerHeadZ has been operating three years and, aside from the planned Melton outlet, there are also proposals in place for pubs in Nottingham and Lincoln.

Mr Ayling said: “We sell new and exciting beers so our customers in Melton will get to taste beers they won’t get in many other places.

“We won’t be the cheapest pub in town but we will sell quality products.”

As well as serving beer from micro-breweries across the UK, their pubs also sell bottled ale to take away.

The company will apply to the council for change of use permission for the building, which has been used predominantly for retail although it once housed the town’s tourist information bureau.

The building, which retains its Edwardian shop frontage, was unoccupied for 15 years until being restored by Melton Council, with Heritage Lottery Funding help, in 2004.