New guide gives Brexit advice to rural business

Rural businesses and communities in Melton can find out how to get funding from the European Union and what their prospects are when the UK leaves via a new guide book.

A Changing Landscape: Farming and Rural Business Funding Opportunities has been written by East Midlands MEP, Andrew Lewer.

It is intended to help farmers and other rural business people maximise their chances of attracting funding before the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Lewer said: “It will be a while before we Brexit the EU. Until then it is important that farmers, businesses and local communities continue to benefit from the EU funding opportunities on offer, as well as reflecting upon what comes next.”

The 50-page booklet includes a section on how rural business people can use the freedoms and flexibilities following Brexit.

Email Mr Lewer at office@andrewlewermep.co.uk to get a free copy of the booklet.