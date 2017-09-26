New growth in number of tenants at Melton’s Pera Business Park

A surge of interest in Melton’s Pera Business Park has seen 16 businesses move into the centre in the last year.

Bosses say the influx has driven the number of businesses at Pera, in Nottingham Road, up to 70.

They include a wine merchant, green energy specialist, interior design, recycling, roofing and financial and legal consultants.

The park has 110,000sq ft of commercial office space, a 25,000sq ft warehouse, a conference facility with eight meeting rooms and two high tech plus a conference hall.

Nigel Brown, managing director of Pera, said: “It’s not only the number of businesses that has increased, the number of enquiries we’re getting has risen too.

“The main reason is we’ve made it easy for people to do business with us – we’re completely flexible and there are no hidden costs.”

The business park has also undergone a number of changes over the year.

Mr Brown said: “The business park is still growing and we’re in a position where we can offer modern office space alongside our Hunting Lodge – a restored period building with its characteristic features intact.”

Pera has just launched its Events Space to local and national businesses.

Mr Brown said: “Our meeting rooms and conference hall are under-utilised. We’ve realised that not only are we very competitive, we appear to be Leicestershire’s best kept secret.

“A very real challenge for us is helping people to understand what sits beyond the gates. We’re opening up the park for business and leisure events, because of the fantastic facilities we have to offer.”

The Pera Breakfast Club meets on the first Friday of each month from 8am to 9am and all businesses are welcome.

Mr Brown said: “It’s a brilliant networking event and it’s free. Just pop into reception and join in.

There are complimentary teas, coffees and bacon sandwiches for all - and it’s a great way of getting to know the businesses behind those gates.”