Work is progressing on schedule with the £5.5 million redevelopment of livestock facilities at Melton Cattle Market, as our picture shows.

A new cattle building is replacing demolished sheds and pens and there has been little disruption to the market.

It is hoped the new buildings will be available to use in the first week of April.

Tim Webster, market manager and an auctioneer, said: “We’ve written to Prince Charles and we’re hoping he might come and officially open it next year.”