New care home in Melton creates 20 jobs

A care home in Melton is creating 20 jobs across a range of positions.

The Amwell, in Asfordby Road, is looking to recruit staff for care and domestic help responsibilities.

These include experienced night and day nurses, clinical lead nurses and senior staff as well as an administrator and activities co-ordinator.

The 88 ensuite bedroom Amwell, which makes a chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz available to take residents into town, opened in January.

Care home manager Tracy Heyes said: “Since opening our doors to the public earlier this year, we have been met with an overwhelming response and the care home is extremely popular hence our new recruitment drive.

“We believe investing in the local area will benefit the community by creating new jobs locally.

She said: “We’re looking for a wide range of experienced staff who are passionate about working in care and will help to support our residents’ individual needs.”

For details contact Tracy on 01664 882525, email manager@theamwellcare.com or visit www.theamwellcare.com

The Amwell’s facilities include a cinema, beauty spa, riverside bistro, a specialised gym, a beautiful landscaped courtyard garden, private dining and computer suite facilities.