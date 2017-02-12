Melton’s Fairtrade status set to continue for another two years

Melton is set to retain its Fairtrade status for another two years as supporters prepare to celebrate the annual fortnight promotion for ethical spending.

Borough councillors have approved a request to maintain the Fairtrade status it has enjoyed for the last decade.

And an application has now been forwarded to the Fairtrade Foundation and is expected to be confirmed next month.

A Fairtrade pancake breakfast event has been organised at Sage Cross Methodist Church in Melton, on Saturday February 25, from 9am until 11.30am.

Attendees can choose from a variety of Fairtrade toppings on their pancakes with Mayor of Melton, Councillor David Wright, set to be there.

This will lead into Fairtrade Fortnight, which starts on February 27.

One of the promotions lined up is a talk by a Kenyan coffee producer, who will talk about the difference Fairtrade makes to people living in developing countries.

This will be held at 3pm on March 7 at the town’s Samworth Centre.

Lynn Marriott, a director of the Fairtrading Post in Melton, said: “We are delighted the council has supported our application to retain our Fairtrade status.

“We are hopeful it will be approved by the end of March.

“People’s understanding of Fairtrade has grown enormously over the last 10 years in Melton.

“They are more concerned about how and why they are spending their money and they are more interested in ethical spending as opposed to getting a cheap deal.”