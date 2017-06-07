Melton market traders unhappy with increase in stall rental prices

Stallholders at Melton Cattle Market have warned that fewer stalls will be occupied and footfall could drop as a result of hikes in the cost of pitches.

Traders say the increased rates will drive some of them away while others will take up fewer stalls in future.

Melton Council and operators, Gilstream Markets, have raised the cost of hiring tables by 11 per cent.

They say this is the first hike in five years and represents a rise in line with inflation, as well as being comparable to rises in the increased cost of hiring stalls in the town centre market.

David Blanchard, the council’s corporate property officer, said traders would benefit from the increased footfall expected as a result of investment in the new livestock building at the market.

An 85-year-old stallholder who declined to be named, said: “This increase is just too much and I would say 90 per cent of traders are complaining about it.

“There will be empty tables in the market because people can’t afford it.

“The customers won’t like it either because they will have less choice.”