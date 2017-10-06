Melton food festival set to be one of the best ever this weekend

Organisers of this weekend’s 14th annual East Midlands Food Festival at Melton reckon it could be one of the best ever.

More marquee space has been provided at the town’s livestock market to cater for more than 200 exhibitors selling everything from the traditional Melton pork pies and Stilton cheese to exotic food and drink, such as Himalayan cider brewed on the slopes of the spectacular mountain range.

There will also be the usual programme of celebrity chefs in the food theatre, with Rachel Green and Jo Pratt attending, and a local butcher will give a demonstration of butchering a whole pig, explaining what the cuts of meat are called and where the best bits are as well as how to get the best value for your money.

A popular element of the festival is the Street Food area with the traditional burgers being complemented by paella, melted brie savouries, cheese melts, lasagne, Polish sausages, Caribbean, curries and various vegetarian foods.

There will be plenty there for children, with free entry for those aged 16 and under, a Kids’ Activity Zone and a petting area featuring rare breed animals.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We’ve had coaches booked from quite some distance for our event which is one of the largest regional food festivals in the UK.

“The weather looks set to be good, but all our main halls are undercover anyway and we’ve some cracking new exhibitors as well as old favourites.

“I think this will be one of our best festivals ever.”

Tickets cost £6 and £5, for those who buy in advance, online at www.goleicestershire.com/events/melton-mowbray-food-festival.aspx or at the Visit Leicester centre in Leicester and the Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton.

Free parking and disabled parking is available on-site although dogs will not be allowed (apart from guide dogs) as the festival is classed as a food event.

The festival is open from 10am until 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.