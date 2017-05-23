Leicester City ace Jamie Vardy puts his Melton house on the market for record price

A year ago it was the place where Leicester City’s stars gathered to celebrate winning the Premier League title.

But this week, superstar striker Jamie Vardy put his Melton home on the market for what is believed to be the highest house price ever seen in the town.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170523-175847001

Jamie and wife Rebekah’s eight-bedroom property, off Burton Road, is available for £1.25 million.

And agents Savills say there has already been plenty of interest.

James Abbott, who is handling the sale, said: “It’s a beautiful property and there has already been good interest.

“Viewings have already been arranged.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170523-175859001

“Some of the interest is because of who it belonged to and because people remember it for the title celebrations and the crowds waiting outside with their flags.”

Cloughmore House was designed and built in 1968 for a well-known Melton family.

It has been completely refurbished by the Vardys since they bought it two years ago.

Among the features in the three-storey stone property are a new billiards games room, bespoke spiral staircase, a designer American walnut suite with curved island to the kitchen and a smart home integration system.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170523-175926001

The master suite occupies the entire second floor and includes a 23-foot bedroom, dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.

The rear gardens have a children’s play area, sauna, hot tub and changing facilities.

There is also a thatched garage blockin the north-west corner.

Mr Abbott added: “There is almost three-quarters of an acre of garden which is quite unusual for a house on a main road close to the town.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170523-175938001

“We are expecting a lot of interest in it.”

The Vardys, who have moved to a new house near Grantham, were keen to convey the enjoyment they had from living in the property.

It is believed they decided to move because of people repeatedly disturbing them by calling at the door

In a statement, the couple said: “Cloughmore House holds many special memories for us, so it was a big decision to move on.

“We had some great times living there; we planned our wedding from our kitchen, it’s where the team came together on the night Leicester City history was made, our daughter Sofia learned to walk there and it was Finley’s first home.

“It’s a big part of history for us but it’s the right time to move to a home with more space for our family and where we can enjoy a sense of privacy.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170523-175951001

To register an interest in buying the house, email jabbott@savills.com or call 01780 484694.

.