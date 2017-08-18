Jobs still up for grabs at new Melton supermarket due to open next month

A new supermarket which is set to open in Melton next month is looking for store assistants and deputy store managers to work there.

Aldi has already taken on 22 local people ahead of the opening of its Leicester Road outlet.

The company say all members of staff will earn a minimum of £8.53 per hour, regardless of age.

Ruth Hopewell, who will manage the store, said: “A store is only as good as the team that works there, and I’m really pleased to say the talent we have recruited so far at Melton will give our new customers the best possible experience.

“There are still plenty of positions available, so I’d encourage anyone interested in a rewarding career in retail to take a look at our recruitment website.”

Candidates for the deputy store roles need to have management experience. The positions start from 25 hours per week, with a starting salary of £9.53 per hour rising to £11.15 per hour, plus £4 extra per hour when managing the store.

People with strong numerical skills are being encouraged to apply for Melton Aldi’s store assistant roles.

They will work the tills and get involved with stock management and merchandising, with full training provided over a four-week period.

These positions are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £8.53 per hour, rising to £10.15 per hour and opportunities for progression.

Aldi said it will announce plans for its Melton store launch celebrations shortly.

Go online to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk to get more information about the posts and to apply for one.