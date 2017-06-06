Free wi-fi to be made available in Melton soon

Residents and visitors to Melton will soon get access to free wi-fi internet connection across the town.

Hotspots will be created at seven locations in the scheme, which it is hoped will help promote Melton’s businesses, tourist attractions and public events.

A map showing the wi-fi hotspots planned in Melton to allow residents, traders and visitors to go online free of charge EMN-170606-151228001

Melton BID, which is launching the project, is in the process of applying for permission to install the infrastructure and hopes to then have the free wi-fi available within six to eight weeks.

Signs and visitor information will be displayed to show how to access the connection.

Sarah Martin Browne, the new chair of the BID team, said the scheme would be a huge boost for the town.

She said: “The core of the town centre will be covered by the wi-fi.

“It is hoped that this will really enable us to showcase the town centre and its offerings to residents and visitors.”

The BID team has a new website due to go live soon, alongside a town centre app, which will include a full business directory of where to shop, eat, drink and visit in the town centre.

Sarah said: “It is hoped that the free wi-fi will make this information more accessible whilst also allowing us to promote the town, its events and its businesses.

“From a business perspective, the system will provide an invaluable marketing opportunity to promote businesses, offers, events and the like.

“It will also give us 24-hour footfall data throughout the town centre, including individual street visitor numbers, dwell time statistics and visitor journey mapping.”

The free wi-fi scheme is part of a move across Leicestershire to make town’s more digitally sophisticated and create what has been termed ‘digital high streets’.

Melton BID is putting on series of free digital workshops for businesses this month.

They are at the Melton Council offices from 6-8pm with refreshments served from 5.30pm.

The sessions are: How to Use Live Video (June 5); Email Content Headlines (12); Blogging (14) ; LinkedIn (26); Mailchimp (27) and Creating Social Media Content (28).