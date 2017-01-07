Former England cricketer Graeme Swann’s Celebrity Mastermind win boosts the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust’s coffers

Former England cricket star Graeme Swann swapped the commentator’s chair for TV Mastermind’s famous black chair to support a local charity.

Graeme is an ambassador for the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and triumphed in a celebrity edition of the long running quiz to win a donation from the show.

He said: “I was thrilled to be asked to go on to Celebrity Mastermind and showcase my Star Wars knowledge as I have been a huge fan for years.

“I was also delighted to be able to support the Trust as the work it does with disadvantaged and disabled children is fantastic. These kids are our future and deserve all the opportunities within sport and education we can give them.”

Speaking about his experience, Graeme added: “Having played in front of 90,000 baying Aussies in Melbourne I thought the black chair would be a piece of cake. However, I can tell you that is the most nervous I have ever been. That chair and that spotlight was a fantastic buzz.”

The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust hopes to engage with around 3,000 youngsters in 2017. It takes Kwik Cricket and Table Cricket into schools, runs the Belvoir Bees junior cricket coaching programme at multiple venues and hosts 25 cricket and countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.

You can see how Swanny beat Gogglebox vicar the Reverend Kate Bottley, DJ Janice Long and musician Paul Carrack by visiting http://bbc.in/2iu04Jj on the BBC iPlayer.