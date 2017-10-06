First business set to move on to new enterprise village at Old Dalby

The first business is to move on to a newly created enterprise village on the edge of the Vale of Belvoir.

Metal World Engineering, of Melton Mowbray, is the first of up to 20 businesses that are expected to move to the Old Dalby Enterprise Village, near Melton Mowbray.

The new home of Metal World Engineering at the Old Dalby Enterprise Village.

Bosses of Metal World have just overseen the construction of their own building on the site.

Rob Parnell, managing director of Metal World Engineering, said: “I searched for several years to find land suitable for building commercial premises, but there is very limited opportunity to

buy small plots of land as most land owners want to develop their own buildings for long-term rental.

“On the odd occasion when there was a building available for freehold purchase, I would have had to spend up to £30,000, to adapt it to suit my business.

Development work under way at the Old Dalby Enterprise Village.

"Therefore it made more sense to buy some land and design my own building.

He added: “When I reach retirement I will now have the choice to either sell the property, or the entire business as a package.”

The enterprise village has been developed over the last two years by the Dorset-based Haywood Estates, which also is hoping to create a similar enterprise village off the A1 at Grantham.

At Old Dalby it has overseen the ground works and installed new access roads and infrastructure.

The goal is to attract 15 to 20 small businesses that will design and build their own freehold premises within the professional business environment of the village.

Roy Haywood, chief executive of Haywood Estates, said: “Two more local businesses have gained planning consent for their buildings and are expected to commence construction of their new premises within the next few weeks.”

