Drivers encounter flooded road after water pipe bursts in Melton

Engineers are still working this morning (Thursday) to repair a burst water pipe which caused heavy flooding on a Melton road last night.

Motorists had to negotiate their way slowly through the affected area after a high fountain of water sprung up at the junction of Dalby Road with Warwick Road.

Photographer Jonny McGrady took this shot of the flooded road last night.

Severn Trent said no water supplies had been affected and it was working hard to repair the damage.

A spokesperson said: “We’re working to repair a four-inch water pipe that burst beneath the junction of Dalby Road and Warwick Road in Melton Mowbray yesterday.

“We’ve isolated the pipe and no customer supplies are being affected.

“We’re working closely with Western Power Distribution while we carry out the repair as there is a power cable located nearby.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and we’re working as quick as we can to get everything back to normal.”