Cracker maker in Bottesford branches out with tree deal

A manufacturer of Christmas crackers based in Bottesford has just secured a new deal with a company in Holland.

Simply Crackers, of Longhedge Lane Industrial Estate, has teamed up with Fortune Factory BV in Amsterdam.

Geine Pressendo, managing director of Simply Crackers.

Under the agreement, the Dutch company will provide mini Christmas trees that have been grown in a mini forest.

A mini fir - which stands just 35cms high - will be placed alongside each cracker made by the Bottesford company, which fills the cracker with miniature decorations.

Called the T-Cracker, each one is handmade in Bottesford and each box can be customised with a company’s logos, colours and taglines.

Geine Pressendo, managing director of Simply Crackers, which employs up to 13 staff, said: “We’re delighted with our new partnership – it’s a great business opportunity and a new way to introduce novelty products and expand market share.”

The T-Cracker.

She said the deal was agreed after an approach by Fortune Factory.

“One of their popular Christmas products is a mini tree in a box so we worked with them to expand this product to include a personalised cracker containing the tree decorations.

“The deal is set to boost our business in the final quarter of the year – a key selling time for our business.

“Christmas remains a key seasonal peak in our business calendar with requests for branded crackers for corporate events. However, we’re seeing heightened interest in other seasonal events, with excitement around Halloween and Easter, for example, growing year on year.”

Simply Crackers is a family firm that started trading 35 years ago. It has grown from a home-based start-up to a major organisation working with a range of international brands that include Mulberry, Centre Parcs, Burberry, Carluccios, Heineken and BBC.