Campaigners celebrate after village pub is saved from possible demolition

Villagers are celebrating after winning a protection order for their remaining pub.

The Windmill at Redmile was up for auction today (Thursday) and many residents feared it would be bought and converted into a residential property.

The pub featured in scenes in 1980s TV show Auf Wiedersehn Pet and there was an aborted attempt by fans to raise £475,000 to buy it.

Villagers also formed an action group to save The Windmill. They were backed by parish councillors who applied to Melton Council for an Asset of Community (ACV) order.

That was granted this week to give short-term protection to the pub, which is the only one in the village after The Peacock was sold for housing.

Amanda Johnson, a Barkestone, Plungar and Redmile parish councillor, said: “We really didn’t want to lose The Windmill.

“It’s all we’ve got. There is no shop, no post office and no village hall.

“The ACV gives us breathing space and hopefully someone can come forward and keep it going as the busy pub it has been.”

Owner David Rutt is selling up because he wants to retire.