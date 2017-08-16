Big Melton employer reveals plans to move

One of Melton’s largest employers is set to move, but it is keen to relocate to new premises in the town.

JELD-WEN, which occupies sites in Snow Hill, Kings Road and Thorpe Road, making timber windows and staircases, has announced this week it is actively seeking to find a new location to operate from with its lease due to expire in 2021.

The workforce, which numbers around 400, has been informed about the plans.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “JELD-WEN have a long and proud history of manufacturing quality timber windows and staircases from our sites in Melton.

“We have been consulted in relation to the proposals from our landlord and are working with them and the council to achieve a satisfactory outcome for all.

“We have also informed our workforce of these developments.”

Currently, the firm has factories at Snow Hill dedicated to constructing timber windows, doorsets and patio doorsets and another which is the largest volume production facility for timber stairs in the UK.

It also has a mill at Thorpe Road, which supplies components to the other sites, and an administration centre in Kings Road.

The spokesperson added: “Our lease expires in 2021.

“Currently we are in the early stages of looking at alternative locations within the Melton area as a potential new site for our factory.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced and valued workforce in Melton and our wish is to remain based in the area.”